Photo: Cover art for Big Boss Vette’s “Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Back in October of 2022, Big Boss Vette teamed up with Dr. Luke & Rocco Did It Again! for the catchy single “Pretty Girls Walk,” an ode to women who refuse to let outside obstacles stop their forward movement.

“No matter what the f**k these h**s talkin’ ’bout, just know you a bad b**ch, every motherf**kin’ time that you wake up, and you look in that motherfuckin’ mirror, all the pretty girls walk like this…”

On Friday (March 3), the St. Louis talent connected with Coi Leray for an equally impressive remix, and the featured artist doesn’t waste a minute with her own bars about self-love.

“Coolin’ in the Six, your b**ch ride in a Civic, better watch your n**ga ’cause he might end up missing, you can talk about me, but it’s gon’ make me richer, tell ’em bring the bottles, I’ma need some more liquor, pink lemon drop, ’42 what I’m sippin’, super slim waist, yeah, he like how it’s sittin’…”

Over the past few years, Big Boss Vette continued to build on her portfolio with top-tier cuts like “Dog A** N**ga,” “Outside,” “No Fakin,” “How TF,” and “Snatched,” the last of which garnered 2 billion views and 5 million views on TikTok and YouTube, respectively.

In an interview with 21Ninety, Vette opened up about the origins of “Pretty Girl Walk.”

“I just wanted a song where pretty girls all over the world could jam to,” she said. “When we came up with the hook and we put it to the beat, it was like ah yeah this is going to be it, this is going to be a good one. I look at it as a commercial song, movies, all that.”

With that, press play on the remix to “Pretty Girl Walk” below.

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg announce "High School Reunion Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

D Double E recruits Jme, Novelist, and more for "Mobb Mentality" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

CÎROC announced as official vodka of hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

Boosie on why he prefers podcasts over club gigs: "It's safer"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Yung Bleu joins THEY. for new "In The Mood" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

M Huncho heads to Toronto in new visual for "Conspiracy Charges"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Lil Uzi Vert thanks Rolling Loud during bounce house performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and City Girls shut down Rolling Loud California

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023
