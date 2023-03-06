Back in October of 2022, Big Boss Vette teamed up with Dr. Luke & Rocco Did It Again! for the catchy single “Pretty Girls Walk,” an ode to women who refuse to let outside obstacles stop their forward movement.

“No matter what the f**k these h**s talkin’ ’bout, just know you a bad b**ch, every motherf**kin’ time that you wake up, and you look in that motherfuckin’ mirror, all the pretty girls walk like this…”

On Friday (March 3), the St. Louis talent connected with Coi Leray for an equally impressive remix, and the featured artist doesn’t waste a minute with her own bars about self-love.

“Coolin’ in the Six, your b**ch ride in a Civic, better watch your n**ga ’cause he might end up missing, you can talk about me, but it’s gon’ make me richer, tell ’em bring the bottles, I’ma need some more liquor, pink lemon drop, ’42 what I’m sippin’, super slim waist, yeah, he like how it’s sittin’…”

Over the past few years, Big Boss Vette continued to build on her portfolio with top-tier cuts like “Dog A** N**ga,” “Outside,” “No Fakin,” “How TF,” and “Snatched,” the last of which garnered 2 billion views and 5 million views on TikTok and YouTube, respectively.

In an interview with 21Ninety, Vette opened up about the origins of “Pretty Girl Walk.”

“I just wanted a song where pretty girls all over the world could jam to,” she said. “When we came up with the hook and we put it to the beat, it was like ah yeah this is going to be it, this is going to be a good one. I look at it as a commercial song, movies, all that.”

With that, press play on the remix to “Pretty Girl Walk” below.