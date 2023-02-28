Photo: Screenshot from Ari Lennox and Babyface’s “Liquor” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Back in October of 2022, Babyface revealed his highly anticipated Girls Night Out album. The project featured vocals exclusively from his current favorite female R&B artists, including Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Kehlani, Doechii, Tiana Major9, Tink, Baby Tate, Sevyn Streeter, and many others. Girls Night Out was co-produced by Babyface and Rika Tischendorf.

Yesterday (Feb. 27), the legendary hitmaker returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Liquor.” The new clip is directed by Jean Estene and co-stars Ari Lennox, who puts on a stunning one-woman show in a cabaret bar. On the song, she croons about needing some liquid courage to set the tone for the night:

“Two (Two) shots (Shots) of liquor, no chaser, no rocks, no blend, straight up, just you/ Two (Two) shots (Shots) of liquor, I need 100 from my man, he can’t be 80 proof/ When he ask me throw it back, I tell him absolutely, oh, oh/ I wanna feel like I’m wasted, from the lips that I tasted, I want our love to be again’ with time/ More vintage than wine, so smooth, I like it rough around the edges, picture perfect with no edits”

In a previous interview, Babyface shared his approach when creating Girls Night Out, which was to sit back and let the ladies shine. “It was a place to showcase these voices I love,” he said. “I didn’t wanna step on them. I didn’t want to age it. I didn’t want to be the creepy old uncle. I wanted to be in the room, give advice, and that’s it.”

Lennox’s most recent album was September 2022’s highly anticipated age/sex/location album. The body of work contained appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks.

Be sure to press play on Babyface and Ari Lennox’s “Liquor” music video down below.

