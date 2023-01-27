Back in September, Lennox unveiled her highly anticipated age/sex/location album. The body of work contained appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks. Today (Jan. 27), the songstress returned with her latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Waste My Time,” a bouncy LOXE and Tim Suby-produced track about not taking things too seriously in love:

“No d**k makin’ me stupid, no funny Valentine-lovin’ from Cupid/ Need someone to get to it, I see you beggin’ so there ain’t no choosin’, there must be a glitch in my phone, I’m ready for the switch to turn me on/ Won’t you come do something wrong to me? ‘Cause I’m tryna have you/ Waste my time, get on my line, ’cause I got the time to waste, use that mouth, blow this back out”

The clip was directed by Val Vega and opens up with a scene of Lennox in a therapy session. In related news, the “Queen Space” singer recently announced she is hitting the road for her “age/sex/location Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city journey kicked off on Jan. 26 in Las Vegas and will be making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. in March.

Back in 2019, Lennox released her debut LP, Shea Butter Baby. That album was a 12-song body of work that included additional appearances from fellow Dreamville members J. Cole and JID. Months later, Lennox circled back to share a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw new collaborations alongside Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated editions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively.

Be sure to press play on Ari Lennox’s brand new “Waste My Time” music video down below.