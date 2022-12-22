If Ari Lennox fans don’t grab tickets to her forthcoming tour, it may be a while before they catch a live show from her again.

Back in September, Lennox officially unveiled her highly anticipated age/sex/location album. The body of work contained appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks. Shortly afterward, the “Queen Space” singer announced she will officially be hitting the road for her “age/sex/location Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city journey kicks off on Jan. 26 in Las Vegas and will be making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. in March.

Today (Dec. 22), the DMV native took to Twitter to announce that this forthcoming string of shows will be her last. “[‘age/sex/location’] will be my last tour,” she wrote. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!”

She also added that she will not be making it to any European shows anytime soon. “Europe, I love you but, unfortunately, there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. See you soon Vegas!” she concluded. As previously reported by REVOLT, the songstress has expressed in the past that she no longer desires to do shows that require her to fly.

Back in 2019, Lennox released her debut LP, Shea Butter Baby. That album was a 12-song body of work that included additional appearances from fellow Dreamville members J. Cole and JID. Months later, Lennox circled back to share a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw new collaborations alongside Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated editions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively.