Back in November of 2022, Coi Leray dropped off her most recent hit, “Players.” Since its release, the track went on to achieve viral success thanks to multiple clever remixes. Yesterday (March 1), the New Jersey-raised star treated her fans with a brand new performance of the offering, stopping by the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stage. On the song, she puts her own twist on a sample of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s iconic “The Message”:

“What you know ’bout livin’ in the top? Penthouse suites, lookin’ down on the opps/ Took him for a test drive, left him on the lot, time is money, so I spent it on a watch, hol’ on/ Lil’ titties showin’ through the white tee, you can see the thong bussin’ out my tight jeans (Okay)/ Rocks on my fingers like a n***a wifed me, got another chérie? She ain’t nothin’ like me (Yeah)/ ‘Bout to catch another flight (Yeah), the apple bottom make him wanna bite”

Leray’s last full-length release was her Trendsetter album back in April 2022, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav, and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals from project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo.

In related news, she also wrapped up her “Trendsetter Tour” this past summer. The journey kicked off back in May 2022 in San Francisco and hit major cities such as New York, San Diego, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. Outside of her own releases, the “Huddy” rapper was also featured on recent collaborations like “Balance My Lows” by Dreezy, “Demon” by B-Lovee, and “Hold Me Down” by 42 Dugg.

Be sure to press play on Coi Leray’s brand new performance of “Players” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” down below.