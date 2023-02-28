One of Stormzy’s more recent singles, the P2J, PRGRSHN, and Owen Cutts-produced “Hide & Seek,” continues to evolve in amazing ways. On Friday (Feb. 24), the South London star unveiled a new remix of the track alongside Rema, its second incarnation since FLO’s version back in January. This time, Finito and Niphkeys’ reimagining take things into Afrobeats territory. Even with its more dance-worthy vibes, the song’s emotionally charged chorus remains the center while Rema’s verse brings it all together.

“Go, go, go, go, who’s lookin’ that mind of you? You don’t need to call me, just come through, I don’t really like to see, ah, really feels good, say me worried, me want fi do, all the money and the world you with still can’t make you happy, yeah, me know that can get spooky, in my life, me make it groovy, yeah…”

Back in November of 2022, Stormzy unveiled his third studio LP, This Is What I Mean, a genre-bending journey through the artist’s raw emotions and spiritual beliefs. The project saw additional contributions from Amaarae, Black Sherif, Ms Banks, Ayra Starr, Sampha, India.Arie, NAO, and more. Not long after its arrival, This Is What I Mean was met with both critical and commercial acclaim, landing at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums and U.K. R&B Albums charts, respectively.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Stormzy spoke with music legend Rick Rubin about the album. During the exchange, he explained his reasoning for its departure from previous work, calling “the process… very selfish.”

“I feel like this album unlocks whatever freedom I’ve been looking for — both as a man and as a creative,” he said. “It allows me to spread my wings… I’ve made peace with the idea that no one may like it.”

Press play on Stormzy’s latest remix of “Hide & Seek” with Rema below.