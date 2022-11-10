On Nov. 25, Stormzy will unveil his third studio LP, This Is What I Mean, a 12-song body of work that’s led by the well-received single “Hide & Seek.” Today (Nov. 10), he adds to that with “Firebabe,” a melodic number that sees production from George Moore. With additional assistance from singer-songwriter Debbie Ehirim, the South London star can be heard singing about a woman who’s stolen his heart:

“She was standin’ in her dress, and she was lookin’ like an angel, her eyes took away my breath, and that’s when I knew she was mine until the end, my miracle, my happy place, my heart and soul, forever yours, ’cause I, I just can’t explain, even in the way, you love me with your flame, my firebabe…”

The accompanying clip for “Firebabe” comes courtesy of Eden Wornoo and keeps things very simple, beginning with a shot that slowly moves toward Stormzy as he sits alone in an upscale residence. After some close-ups, the camera then pans back outside into the distance.

Upon its arrival, This Is What I Mean will follow 2019’s Heavy Is The Head, which contained 16 songs and additional appearances from Headie One, Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Aitch, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy. The project received universal acclaim and was a massive commercial success, debuting at the top of the UK Albums chart and earning Stormzy a platinum certification.

In a recent interview with Rick Rubin for i-D, Stormzy stated that the creation of his forthcoming album was “selfish” and, due to its departure from the norm, might not receive a positive response:

“I feel like this album unlocks whatever freedom I’ve been looking for — both as a man and as a creative. It allows me to spread my wings… I’ve made peace with the idea that no one may like it.”

Press play on “Firebabe” below.