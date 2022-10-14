Photo: ‘This Is What I Mean’ cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  10.14.2022

Last month, Stormzy ended his musical hiatus with “MEL MADE ME DO IT,” a Knox Brown-produced single that was named after Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, his stylist. The South London-bred artist announced earlier this week that his forthcoming album titled This Is What I Mean is officially on the way. The project is set for release on Nov. 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records.

Paired with the announcement was the full tracklist, which previewed titles like “My Presidents Are Black,” as well as potential guest appearances on tracks like “Sampha’s Plea.” Today (Oct. 14), Stormzy keeps his momentum going with his latest single, “Hide & Seek.” The new offering sees the “Own It” rapper spitting over some production courtesy of PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts, and P2J about a woman who caught his eye:

Oh, girl, you’re shinin’, know you’re my diamond/ You need remindin’, it’s moment of timin’/ When your soul needs alignin’, it’s me you confide in, seekin’ and hidin’, nowhere to find me, yeah/ Hey, yeah, pressure, pressure, yeah (Nowhere to find me, yeah) what’s it gonna be? What we gonna do?/ Here we go again, this ain’t nothin’ new, I ain’t tryna run game, but it’s true, ’cause you (You came and you made me feel)/ You call me for help, you gotta chill, need time for yourself, you gotta heal

Stormzy released his sophomore studio LP Heavy Is The Head back in 2019. That album was a 16-track body of work with additional features from Headie One, Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Aitch, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy. The project went on to become one of his most successful releases, topping the UK charts and even garnering a Platinum plaque.

Be sure to press play on Stormzy’s brand new “Hide & Seek” single down below.

