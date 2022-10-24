Currently, Stormzy is in the midst of a promo run for his forthcoming album This Is What I Mean. Over the weekend, he returned to “The Graham Norton Show” to perform his latest single “Hide & Seek” with his band. Produced by PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts, P2J, and Calum Landau, “Hide & Seek” is centered around an unfortunate relationship breakdown:

“What we looking for? Lemme search now, take your shoes off, put your purse down, how you gonna tell me that it’s never gonna work now? Type of s**t to make me put a verse down, worse now, ’cause we made our bed and we gotta lay in it, thought it wasn’t hard for me but everyday it is, heartbreak’s such a dark place but we stay in it, what I’m saying is exactly what I say it is…”

It’s been three years since the South London star released his sophomore LP, Heavy Is the Head, a 16-song offering with additional assists from Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Aitch, Ed Sheeran, and more. The album was both critically and commercially acclaimed, landing Stormzy at the top of the UK Albums chart and crossing the platinum certification mark. Since then, Stormzy continued to remain largely on wax as a featured artist, appearing on notable cuts like Tion Wayne’s “I Dunno,” Burna Boy’s “Real Life,” Headie One’s “Ain’t It Different,” Loski’s “Flavour,” Ghetts’ “Skengman,” Yaw Tog’s “Sore (Remix),” Dave’s “Clash,” and Knucks’ “Die Hard.” He also found himself in a back-and-forth with grime peer Wiley, which spawned the release of “Disappointed” and “STILL DISAPPOINTED.” Just prior to the new album announcement, Stormzy marked his official return with the hard-hitting “Mel Made Me Do It” in September.

Press play on Stormzy‘s “Graham Norton” performance below. This Is What I Mean is set to arrive Nov. 25.