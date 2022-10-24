Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry
By Jon Powell
  /  10.24.2022

Currently, Stormzy is in the midst of a promo run for his forthcoming album This Is What I Mean. Over the weekend, he returned to “The Graham Norton Show” to perform his latest single “Hide & Seek” with his band. Produced by PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts, P2J, and Calum Landau, “Hide & Seek” is centered around an unfortunate relationship breakdown:

“What we looking for? Lemme search now, take your shoes off, put your purse down, how you gonna tell me that it’s never gonna work now? Type of s**t to make me put a verse down, worse now, ’cause we made our bed and we gotta lay in it, thought it wasn’t hard for me but everyday it is, heartbreak’s such a dark place but we stay in it, what I’m saying is exactly what I say it is…”

It’s been three years since the South London star released his sophomore LP, Heavy Is the Head, a 16-song offering with additional assists from Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Aitch, Ed Sheeran, and more. The album was both critically and commercially acclaimed, landing Stormzy at the top of the UK Albums chart and crossing the platinum certification mark. Since then, Stormzy continued to remain largely on wax as a featured artist, appearing on notable cuts like Tion Wayne’s “I Dunno,” Burna Boy’s “Real Life,” Headie One’s “Ain’t It Different,” Loski’s “Flavour,” Ghetts’ “Skengman,” Yaw Tog’s “Sore (Remix),” Dave’s “Clash,” and Knucks’ “Die Hard.” He also found himself in a back-and-forth with grime peer Wiley, which spawned the release of “Disappointed” and “STILL DISAPPOINTED.” Just prior to the new album announcement, Stormzy marked his official return with the hard-hitting “Mel Made Me Do It” in September.

Press play on Stormzy‘s “Graham Norton” performance below. This Is What I Mean is set to arrive Nov. 25.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Performances
Stormzy

Trending
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy surprises Capital Prep Bronx students, BTS of the "Gonna Move On (Remix)" video shoot & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we tackle a number of fun trending topics ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet our Revolutionary of the Week Riccardo Dale

Riccardo Dale runs a mentoring program for at-risk youth with a 100 percent acceptance rate ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
News

Disturbing video shows teens throw Black woman off of bus for asking them to not curse

Kyla Thurston was beaten and thrown off a D.C. bus for asking a group of ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.21.2022
View More