Today (Jan. 6), Stormzy unveiled a remix of his single “Hide & Seek,” which now includes an assist from rising R&B group FLO. Over production from P2J, PRGRSHN, and Owen Cutts, the trio of Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer, and Stella Quaresma added to the song’s melancholic vibes with lines centered around a rocky relationship:

“If I leave this up to you, we’ll lose all that we knew, tell me, have you ever been sorry? We don’t even know where we are, together shouldn’t feel so lonely, yeah, though it’s where I wanna be, slow touch and go, you touch and go, so far, so close, you came just to make me feel, pressure, so I hide away, pressure, ain’t nothin’ left to say, pressure, seek, can you find the way?”

The new release comes a day after Stormzy presented FLO as the winner of BBC’s Sound of 2023 poll, beating out peers like Fred again.., Nia Archives, Cat Burns, and Gabriels. In response, the group provided a statement that also honors last year’s champion:

“We feel so connected to our British music roots winning [BBC’s Sound Of 2023] and admire the artists who have come before us, especially our gal PinkPantheress… Thank you to everyone who voted for us and put girl groups back on the map. To be recognized for our music and people to believe in our vision inspires us to go further this year.”

The original version of “Hide & Seek” served as the lead single for Stormzy’s third studio LP, This Is What I Mean, a 12-track body of work with additional assists from Sampha, Jacob Collier, Amaarae, Ms Banks, Black Sherif, India.Arie, and more. The project earned the South Londoner his third consecutive No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart. Press play on “Hide & Seek (FLO Remix)” below.