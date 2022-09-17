T.I. wishes that everyone had the opportunity to experience big pay days, but he is wary that most would not have the wherewithal to manage the funds.

The rapper has touched millions thanks to his lucrative music and acting careers and other business endeavors. But, that has not made him immune to the stress of being smart with his fortune. Clips of the Atlanta artist speaking about money circulated on social media this week after he appeared on “The Closer” podcast with host Tony “The Closer” Robinson.

During their talk, the “Big Things Poppin’” wordsmith revealed the largest check he ever received was for roughly $26 million. “To be honest with you, man, it’s a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of pressure to maintain, manage. Because getting the money ain’t half as challenging as keeping it,” he said.

T.I. shared that at one point, he walked around with a $10 million check in his wallet because he did not want to cash it. “Man, eight-figure checks feel like the devil could potentially pull you under. That s**t just feel like it’s a lot of scrutiny ’cause people are after this,” said the Ant-Man and the Wasp actor.

He continued, “This (motions holding a check) is what everybody wants. I’m holding it right here in my hand. It got my name on it. This is what everybody wants. A motherf**ka would tear my head off for this, you hear me? So now that I have it, you can only have as much as you can protect. So it feels like a lot of responsibility.”

The “T.I. and Tiny: Family Hustle” star noted that having money is not bad, and that it certainly beats “being broke,” but people fail to understand that it’s about much more than having the ability to fund a luxurious life.

“I wish everybody could get money. Everybody could get $10 million so they could see how much money don’t matter, unless you ain’t got it. Money is an instrument; it’s a tool. You use money to do things that will generate more opportunity to get more money. A lot of us have been taught to use money as a tool to boost and stroke and kinda fan the flames of the ego. Myself included, I ain’t tryna exclude myself, me too… If you’re just using it for vanity purposes, that s**t is gonna be gone before you know it,” he explained.

Watch T.I.’s full interview on “The Closer” below.