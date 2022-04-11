By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.11.2022

T.I.’s first paid gig as a standup comedian has “motivated” him to work on his wit. On Saturday (April 9), the Atlanta rapper took the stage at Power 105.1’s April Fools Comedy Jam, where some of his jokes were unfortunately met with boos from the crowd.

“Well, got damn. I’ma tell y’all muthafuckin ass like this. Y’all got one more mutherfuckin album out of me,” Tip reacted while on stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. ” It’s called Kill the King. For muthafuckers like you. And I appreciate y’all cause you make me the absolute best.” He continued on with his set and eventually earned some applause by the end of his performance.

While reflecting on the experience, T.I. told comedian Michael Blackson that he enjoyed the negative reaction from the tough New York audience, which he considered to be a challenge. “I loved it. I didn’t feel like they was booing me,” he explained. “I felt like they was booing me as like, ‘I dare you to be more funny. I dare you to be more funny. I dare you to overcome this. I dare you to do better.’ I felt like that’s what they were challenging me to do and I did it.”

Tip later shared a post in which he called the performance “one of my favorite moments in my comedic career.”

“Embracing every part of the process,” Tip wrote on Instagram. “Enjoying every step of the journey. We don’t fold we FIGHT‼️ Fall or fly til the bitter end. New York I Love You & Thank You for one of my favorite moments in my comedic career.” “Adversity is just what I DO….,” he continued. “Shit get easy and i get bored so…this aughta keep my mind at work & motivated.”

T.I. was one of many comedians featured on the lineup at April Fools Comedy Jam. Blackson, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Joe Torry and Jacob Williams also entertained the crowd with their many jokes.

See Tip’s post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)

