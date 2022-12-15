Today (Dec. 15), fans are able to check out FLO’s new single, “Losing You.” Produced by Joe Gosling, MNEK, and RELYT, the track sees the R&B trio at peace with the end of a toxic relationship:

“Dishes in the sink, I ain’t have no time to think, I don’t even ask you where you been, I know you with some other b**ch, all these broken promises, you don’t know what loyal is, I’m so done with this, you’re only givin’ 10 percent, always lift you up and never let you down, that’s the reason you were keepin’ me around, I couldn’t see myself without you but look now, I tapped out, I tapped out, losing you was easier than I thought it’d be, I’m happy on my own, it’s the first time I finally feel at home, losing you is givin’ me everything I need…”

The group released a statement further explaining the meaning behind their aforemetioned release:

“It’s fitting that ‘Losing You’ is being released this time of the year as it’s all about going through a loss but somehow being comforted by it. It reminds you of how content you are by yourself and finding that cheerful spirit during a tough time.”

“Losing You” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Meekz and Frost. Viewers can see Stella, Jorja, and Renée spending time together in a beautiful residence, moving around separately before reuniting in a bedroom.

Back in March, FLO released their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” a song that received critical acclaim and has since landed on year-end lists from several publications. That was followed by the five-track EP The Lead. Hopefully, the arrival of “Losing You” means that a full-length LP lies somewhere on the horizon. In the meantime, you can press play on FLO’s latest drop below.