Fresh off their highly praised appearance at the 2022 Soul Train awards, FLO delivered a brand new performance of “Not My Job” yesterday (Nov. 28) as a part of VEVO’s “DSCVR Artists to Watch” 2023 campaign. The song first debuted in September as the official follow-up to the London-based R&B group’s The Lead EP from earlier this year. On the song, Renée handles the opening lines as her vocals draw the listeners in:

“Let’s take it back one second, ‘member when I had that patience (Why? Why? Why?)/ Why’d you be so jealous? Ain’t seen no congratulations, hell no (Hell no)/ You gotta go (Yeah), too slow (Uh, too slow), party’s up when I say so (Say so)/ Boy, there’s a door, get gone, I ain’t gonna follow, it’s not my job, to make you feel comfortable ’cause first of all, baby/ It’s not my job, if you ain’t bein’ vulnerable, that says it all for me, it’s not my job”

“We had so much fun arranging and recording our VEVO DSCVR session earlier this year, and it’s amazing to now have been highlighted as an Artist To Watch,” FLO said via press release about the collaboration. “Thank you for having faith in our girl group and vision. We are honored to stand beside all the other artists highlighted and can’t wait to keep growing in 2023!”

Carl Young, VEVO U.K.’s head of music and talent, added, “FLO is making some serious waves in the music industry right now. Their impeccable harmonies and melodies, paired with a refreshing revival of U.K. ’00s R&B are making them an undeniable force. Ever since hearing ‘Cardboard Box,’ I knew this group had something very special. I’m absolutely delighted to have them involved in VEVO’s annual ‘DSCVR Artists To Watch.’”

Be sure to press play on FLO’s brand new performance of “Not My Job” down below.