By Regina Cho
  /  09.28.2022

Earlier this month, The Weeknd unfortunately canceled his Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium after losing his voice mid-performance. “I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice,” he said on stage at the time. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.” He then told the crowd that everyone will get a full refund and he will be back very soon.

Just as promised, The Weeknd announced yesterday (Sept. 27) that a new Los Angeles date has officially been solidified. The rescheduled show will now take place on Saturday, Nov. 26. In related news, he added another Los Angeles show on Nov. 27, which will serve as the official finale of this successful portion of the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.” Tickets go on sale for the new Los Angeles dates starting Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PST on TheWeeknd.com/tour.

The “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” has been a large success thanks to 20 sold out shows, grossing over $125 million dollars to date. The journey kicked off back in July in his home city of Toronto. He has been performing hits from his most recent critically acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released this past January. Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada, and DJ/producer Mike Dean joined him for the ride as his trusted supporting acts for select dates.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” was powered by Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. The innovative experience allowed ticket holders to receive souvenir NFTs.

Be sure to check back in with REVOLT for the latest updates about The Weeknd’s forthcoming Los Angeles shows.

