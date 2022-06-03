The Weeknd will continue to use his talents within the world of crypto during his next tour.

He first began to test the waters in the new space early last year, and now he continues to make money moves by tapping the world’s largest crypto exchange as an investor in his upcoming world tour.

In April 2021, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) first dived into the NFT space with the release of artwork through the Nifty Gateway platform. In October, he joined the board of directors for Tom Brady’s Autograph NFT platform.

Alongside Binance, The Weeknd revealed that the exchange will sponsor his upcoming “After Hours ‘Til Dawn” tour set to kick off in the United States in July. Per the crypto company, this will be the first global concert tour to include Web3 technology for fan experiences.

Binance will work alongside the Toronto-based HXOUSE community incubator to create a NFT collection centered around the tour. Concert-goers will receive virtual ticket stubs that they can use to redeem commemorative NFTs.

The crypto company is also set to donate $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund as a part of the partnership. Thanks to The Weeknd’s role as a United National World Food Programme (WFP) Global Goodwill Ambassador, the fund was created to help feed millions of people who are on the brink of famine.

“The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation,” said the “I Feel It Coming” crooner when he first announced his role as an ambassador. “I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most.”

An additional donation to the fund includes 5% of all NFT sales in an extended collaboration to create more tokens between The Weeknd and Binance.