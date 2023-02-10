As many know, February is Black History Month. Although it is usually a time to look back at some of the legends who have paved the way for Black people around the world, we rarely take the time to highlight the ones producing work today that will stand the test of time. It’s no secret that the world doesn’t move without the creativity of Black people. Therefore, we took it upon ourselves to highlight nine Black creatives pushing the envelope in their respective lanes. This list features a bevy of multi-faceted talents spanning various professions.

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. From creative directors, stylists, DJs, photographers, and more, each person on this list is making an impact that helps shape the culture we love. Whether a seasoned veteran or just getting started, each creator is here to stay.

Meet the nine creators that are currently making Black history below!

1. DJ Domo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOMO (@djxdomo)

Location: Los Angeles, California

DJ Domo is a multi-disciplinary creative focused on concept ideation and execution anywhere music, fashion, and culture intersect. This DMV-bred DJ is known for her ability to turn any party upside down. DJ Domo has performed at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival, the BET Awards, and leads Black Music and Culture editorial for Spotify’s Frequency. She’s also collaborated with Red Bull, Bumble, Netflix, Nascar, and countless other organizations looking to create a cultural moment.

2. Kayla “KB” Bryant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KB (@kayxbryant)

Location: Nashville, Tennessee/Los Angeles, California

Kayla “KB” Bryant is known for her impeccable eye for detail. She is most known for her trailblazing “Summer’s Hard Drive” campaign for LVRN’s Summer Walker. The revolutionary concept helped the R&B songstress build maximum excitement around releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It. Bryant has since become the creative director of a record label and even kicked off her voice acting career by narrating Westside Boogie’s More Black Superheroes album.

3. Toreno Winn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everybody’s Favorite Nobody (@toreno__)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Toreno Winn is a top-tier stylist and designer based in Los Angeles. Best known for his viral outfits that he styles for Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma, he is constantly finding a new way to shift the paradigm. Winn uses his clients as a canvas to create art with polarizing outfits that force people to have an opinion. As of late, Toreno has led the creative direction for FaZe Clan’s apparel capsule with LeBron James, collaborated on a signature shoe with Diadora, and worked with N.E.R.D., Offset, and so many more.

4. Raymond Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by raymond – creative strategy (@rayandnite)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Raymond Smith is one of the highest-touted digital strategists in the industry. The Baltimore-raised creative has produced captivating campaigns for Ethika, Roc Nation, Capital One, HBO, and many more. His creative agency, The Digital Footprint, has received honors from The United States Black Chambers for his team’s work servicing over 1000+ brands and influencers. Although he boasts an exciting professional resume, his creative approach to philanthropy, including his most recent viral day party for the homeless in Los Angeles, has caught the attention of many. Smith looks forward to taking this idea across the country throughout the rest of the year.

5. Jaconna J

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaconna J (@jaconnasalene)

Location: New York, New York

Jaconna J has come a long way from Fayetteville, North Carolina. The highly skilled creative director has been making huge waves since her inception into the industry. Best known for her collaborations with Beyoncé by way of Ivy Park and Adidas, Jaconna J has always felt that the sneaker industry needed more creative voices. More recently, he conceptualized an innovative directory with Arial Robinson titled “Da Souf Got Something To Say.” They collaborated with Instagram last year for their Love At First Slide campaign. Jaconna’s creative growth has been exponential and she is looking to progress even further within her role as senior creative for Vice Media Group.

6. Breyona Holt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by breyona holt (@exquisite_eye)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Breyona Holt is an Atlanta-raised photographer and director who has captured some of the most iconic photos in the last few years. Best known for her work photographing Serena Williams for her Nike headquarters in Portland, she has also worked with Maserati and some of the most notable album covers for the top new age acts in R&B. Her meticulous approach has helped her successfully collaborate with Normani, SZA, Cadillac, Beats by Dre and many others. There’s no limit to where she can go, as her child-like creativity knows no bounds.

7. Angel Walker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by god (@godlygotangels)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Angel Walker is a New Orleans-bred designer, sculptor, and visionary for the stars. Walker notes that one of his most significant accomplishments is making it out of Louisiana. The clothes he crafts for people are intended to be seen as art. The tireless creative hand sculpts everything to fit with the hope that it will be cherished the same way something Marilyn Monroe wore was. Angel’s GODBODY brand has been seen on top influencers like Coi Leray, Jordyn Woods, and countless others. In a time when innovation has taken a backseat to fit in, Angel Walker’s primary goal is to remain out of the box and create high-level art with his fashion brand.

8. Nick Fulcher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chulo. (@nickychulo)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Nick Fulcher, aka NickyChulo, is a DMV-raised art director and designer who has been a part of some of the most monumental moments in recent pop culture. Best known for his art direction for Cardi’s Grammy award-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy, NickyChulo’s work will be remembered forever. His love for art started from a young age, and his work ethic has led him to impressive heights that include becoming an art director at Atlantic Records. In the last few years, he redesigned the Audiomack logo, collaborated with Issa Rae, and appeared in Kid Cudi’s documentary, A Man Named Scott.

9. Ally Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Green (@theallygreen)

Location: Los Angeles, California / New York City, New York

Ally Green always wants to clarify that before any title, she is a Black woman. The exciting multi-hyphenate is a digital and medium format photographer, and creative director from Houston, Texas. Her art focuses on capturing beauty, power, and energy throughout every project. A-list entertainers and brands like Nike, Ari Lennox, Lexuss, Mugler, Normani, Jack Harlow, and Blxst have been on the other side of her lens. From magazine covers to brand photo shoots, Green’s careful and one-of-a-kind viewpoint has helped her rise to the top of her profession.