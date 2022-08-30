On Sept. 16, D-Block Europe will unveil their sophomore studio LP Lap 5, which will contain the previously released singles “Fantasy,” “Black Beatles,” and “Elegant & Gang.” Over the weekend, DBE member Young Adz decided to bless the fans with “Man In The Mirror,” an R14 Beats and Eight8-produced offering that sees Adz harmonizing about past struggles and current successes:

“Bought a few brizzies and bought a couple smokes, he knee deep in the field, but he just wants some hope, never taught my n**gas business, hang me ’til I choke, life gets harder, I keep gotta take it as it goes, I remember bein’ broke, all the time, three times, just puttin’ nitties on my phone, now I’m up in Hatton, I’m shoppin’ Forever Rose, failed a thousand times, stayed solid and didn’t fold, you know how the story goes…”

“Man In The Mirror” comes with a matching visual courtesy of William Thomas. Viewers can catch Young Adz taking viewers through a tour of a lavish residence and all of the cool collections found within. Later on, he hops in a high-end whip for a night ride through the city.

Press play on Young Adz’s “Man In The Mirror” video. In related news, D-Block Europe will soon be heading on a world tour in support of Lap 5, which kicks off at this year’s Rolling Loud New York festival. You can take a look at the group’s full schedule below.

D-Block Europe world tour dates:

Sept. 23 – Rolling Loud New York, New York, NY

Sept. 25 – Aisle 5, Atlanta, GA

Sept. 26 – Reggies, Chicago, IL

Sept. 28 – Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 30 – Fortune, Vancouver, BC

Oct. 2 – Newspeak, Montreal, QC

Oct. 4 – Toybox, Toronto, ON

Oct. 20 – The O2, London, UK

Feb. 22, 2023 – Le Trabendo, Paris, France

Feb. 23 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Feb. 24 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

Feb. 25 – Pustervik, Gothenberg, Sweden

Feb. 26 – Fryshuset, Stockholm, Sweden

Feb. 28 – Vulcan Arena, Oslo, Norway