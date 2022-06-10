D-Block Europe continue to build momentum towards a new body of work. Following last month’s “Black Beatles” comes another single from the group titled “Elegant & Gang,” a Ghost Killer Track-produced offering that, in addition to some focus on money and success, seems to be dedicated to their other halves:

“Grown man, I ain’t in my feelings on the ‘Gram, slow down, now, I’m only schemin’ for the fam’, we both rap, but, I ain’t competin’ with you, gang, tryna cop a crib in yard, so, when you see me, gotta tan, I’m glad you came, I felt so lonely, glad you came, I felt so lonely, so glad you came, yeah, and you be snappin’ what I got you, showin’ people what I bought you, all your hatin’ cousins better watch the way I spoil you, all them jealous bitches that was hopin’ that you leave…”

“Elegant & Gang” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of William Thomas, which begins with a shot of Young Adz holding a bouquet of roses on fire. Things then switch to Adz on a date at the cinema, where he and others enjoy a movie starring Dirtbike LB. Unfortunately, Lil Pino (who does contribute to the track), doesn’t make an appearance in the clip.

Back in November, D-Block Europe liberated their latest project Home Alone 2, the sequel to 2019’s Home Alone. That project contained 23 tracks with additional features from Offset, Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost, Wretch 32, M Huncho, Central Cee, Tion Wayne, and AJ Tracey. Just like its predecessor, Home Alone 2 both landed within the top ten of the UK Albums chart and crossed the Gold certified mark. The standout tracks “Overseas” and “Make You Smile” also went Gold and Silver, respectively.

Press play on D-Block Europe‘s “Elegant & Gang” video below.