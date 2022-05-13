Back in November, D-Block Europe unveiled their latest full-length project Home Alone 2, the sequel to 2019’s Home Alone that saw collaborations with Offset, Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost, Lil Pino, Wretch 32, M Huncho, Central Cee, and AJ Tracey. The project was a commercial success for the London duo, landing them both within the top 10 of the UK Albums chart and a Silver certification.

Yesterday, Young Adz and Dirtbike LB returned to the fold with “Black Beatles,” a Nathaniel London-produced offering that sees the group harmonizing about their positions in the game, hard-earned wealth, rockstar lifestyles, and more:

“Listen, my dear, I’m big league, gotta move like Michelle Obama if you’re fuckin’ with me, leave the little boys with the toys while I take you this 2K a night for the suite, sharks in the tank while we eat, pick a lobster live, bon appétit, I put the latest laces on her feet, let her link her friends and take the Jeep, yeah, 100K jailor retarded, I trap with the Yardies and Malis, I’m antisocial, I don’t party, love to blow thе bag overseas…”

“Black Beatles” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of William Thomas, which depicts D-Block Europe as two employees in a fast food restaurant. It’s somewhat reminiscent of Future and Drake’s Director X-backed clip for “Life Is Good.” All-in-all, viewers can catch them dealing with an unruly customer, enjoying a smoke on the job, and feeding the customers some specially-made (if not questionable) cuisine.

Prior to Home Alone 2, D-Block Europe liberated their official debut album The Blue Print: Us vs. Them, a 29-song offering with contributions from the likes of Stefflon Don, Aitch, and Raye. That project fared even better, scoring a Gold plaque and peaking at the number two position on the aforementioned chart.

Press play on D-Block Europe‘s “Black Beatles” video below.