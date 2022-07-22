This week, D-Block Europe decided to bless their fans with some big news — they will be releasing a new album this fall. Said to be titled Lap 5, the project will celebrate the London group‘s success over the past five years.

Thus far, Young Adz and Dirtbike LB have delivered the singles “Black Beatles” and “Elegant & Gang.” Yesterday, they added to that with “Fantasy,” which mixes harmonies about women they’re after with boastful rhymes that solidify their hard-earned success thus far:

“Five summers and still runnin’ tens, I need some ice in my Hennessey, I drink neat, platinum presidential neat, pretty little thing past walkin’, came late, so you’re angry, cool down darlin’, don’t take it out on family, middle of the night, I’ll pick you up, I know you’re mad at me, baby girl, a work of art, she a whole gallery, wasted, wasted, my niggas just come home, so we’re gonna get wasted, come close, I can’t hear you when I’m faded, I wanna take a dive in your pool, you look amazin’…”

Shot by William “Woj” Thomas, the accompanying clip for “Fantasy” begins with the duo taking some kind of hallucinogen while in Paris. Adz then finds himself in a bedroom with a beautiful woman, while LB is transported to a dance function under clear skies.

Upon its arrival, Lap 5 will follow last November’s Home Alone 2, a 23-song mixtape with collaborations alongside Offset, Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost, M Huncho, Central Cee, Wretch 32, AJ Tracey, Tion Wayne, and longtime D-Block Europe associate Lil Pino. Home Alone 2 both peaked within the top ten of the UK Albums chart and earned the collective a Gold plaque. Their sole official LP, The Blue Print: Us vs. Them, made landfall in 2020. Press play on “Fantasy” below.