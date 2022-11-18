Following a short delay, today (Nov. 18) sees Busta Rhymes blessing the masses with a new EP titled The Fuse Is Lit. The project consists of five dope cuts and additional appearances from Swizz Beatz, Big Daddy Kane, Conway the Machine, Capella Grey, and Skillibeng, the last of whom appears on the standout “Bulletproof Skin.” Produced by Rvssian and Kosa, “Bulletproof Skin” shows the New York giant at his most aggressive lyrically:

“Can’t believe it’s happenin’ again, but this time, we pull out the ratchet with Busta, Skillibeng, pull up if you want, don’t give a f**k about your name, bangin’ it, we drop, that s**t’ll f**k up everything, that s**t’ll stimulate the gangsta, get to tuckin’ in ya chain, jugular will rupture when they cut you in the rain, they run up in the club, despite the structure is the same and f**k the building up, and me and only Skilli is to blame!”

“Bulletproof Skin” also boasts an accompanying visual courtesy of Sam Lecca and Busta himself, who can be spotted smoking a cigar as beautiful women tend to him. Meanwhile, Skillibeng hits the streets in a Corvette, eventually meeting up with the Conglomerate CEO in front of his Rolls-Royce.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Busta took to social media to postpone the initial release of The Fuse Is Lit in honor of Migos’ Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed earlier this month:

“Let us all collectively send love and light to our brothers… sending love and light to [Takeoff‘s] beautiful family… sending love and light to our brothers Quavo and Offset, Quality Control family P and Coach K… Family and friends that [have] been affected directly and indirectly by this tragedy.”

Press play on both The Fuse Is Lit and the aforementioned video for “Bulletproof Skin” below.