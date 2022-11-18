Photo: Cover art for Busta Rhymes’ ‘The Fuse Is It’
By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022

Following a short delay, today (Nov. 18) sees Busta Rhymes blessing the masses with a new EP titled The Fuse Is Lit. The project consists of five dope cuts and additional appearances from Swizz Beatz, Big Daddy Kane, Conway the Machine, Capella Grey, and Skillibeng, the last of whom appears on the standout “Bulletproof Skin.” Produced by Rvssian and Kosa, “Bulletproof Skin” shows the New York giant at his most aggressive lyrically:

“Can’t believe it’s happenin’ again, but this time, we pull out the ratchet with Busta, Skillibeng, pull up if you want, don’t give a f**k about your name, bangin’ it, we drop, that s**t’ll f**k up everything, that s**t’ll stimulate the gangsta, get to tuckin’ in ya chain, jugular will rupture when they cut you in the rain, they run up in the club, despite the structure is the same and f**k the building up, and me and only Skilli is to blame!”

“Bulletproof Skin” also boasts an accompanying visual courtesy of Sam Lecca and Busta himself, who can be spotted smoking a cigar as beautiful women tend to him. Meanwhile, Skillibeng hits the streets in a Corvette, eventually meeting up with the Conglomerate CEO in front of his Rolls-Royce.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Busta took to social media to postpone the initial release of The Fuse Is Lit in honor of Migos’ Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed earlier this month:

“Let us all collectively send love and light to our brothers… sending love and light to [Takeoff‘s] beautiful family… sending love and light to our brothers Quavo and Offset, Quality Control family P and Coach K… Family and friends that [have] been affected directly and indirectly by this tragedy.”

Press play on both The Fuse Is Lit and the aforementioned video for “Bulletproof Skin” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Busta Rhymes
EPs

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
View More