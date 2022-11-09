Busta Rhymes has postponed the release of his forthcoming album to honor late Migos rapper Takeoff.

On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the legendary emcee announced plans to push back the project in order to pay his respects to the fallen Atlanta artist. “In light of supporting the beautiful sendoff for our beautiful brother Takeoff, I have decided to push the release date of my EP The Fuse Is Lit to Nov. 18,” said Busta in a post shared to Instagram. “Let us all send our love and beautiful energy to our brothers Migos, Quality Control, and their beautiful families.” Busta’s new music was initially scheduled to be released on Friday (Nov. 11), which, as previously reported by REVOLT, is the same day that Takeoff will be laid to rest.



Busta is not the first rapper to alter plans in wake of the tragic event. Earlier this week, Drake announced his decision to postpone an upcoming New York concert. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” said the Toronto native on Monday (Nov. 7). “We have added a second date for the fans.”

After the news broke that Takeoff had been shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, Busta, along with other members of the hip hop community, took to social media to mourn the loss of yet another talented artist gone too soon. “It took a lot of time today and a lot of thoughts to try to figure out where to start with this today,” said the “Touch It” emcee via Instagram. “There is no perspective that is the right perspective to look at things from when you experience the loss of life, especially when you love the life of people we lose.”

