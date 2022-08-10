By Regina Cho
  /  08.10.2022

On Sept. 7, the 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards will be held at LIV Nightclub in Miami, FL. That evening, BMI will officially honor Busta Rhymes with the BMI Icon Award for his iconic contributions to the entertainment industry across his long career. The private event will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton.

Previous recipients of the prestegious Icon Award include Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, Cash Money, Snoop Dogg, George Clinton, The Jacksons, and many others.

“As one of the pioneers of hip-hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon,” said Brewton. “Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations, and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide. His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps.”

Brewton also added, “We’re also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today’s most-performed songs. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of great music.

Busta Rhymes’ last project was released in 2021 with The Coming (25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition). In 2020, he shared Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God and its deluxe edition. That project saw 30 total tracks and included features from Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and more. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard as a feature on recent collaborations like “Harder” with Lion Babe and “Right 2 Left” by Diplo.

 

 

 

 

Busta Rhymes

