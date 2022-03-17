Back in August, Nems — who many might know from Sidetalk NYC or, more recently, REVOLT’s “The Crew League” — dropped off a hard-hitting single titled “Bing Bong,” which is taken from the equally dope project CONGO. Today (Mar. 17), the Coney Island talent unveils a remix of the track that sees additional assistance from Empire State heavyweights Styles P, Fat Joe, and Busta Rhymes, all of whom make little work of the Vinny Idol-produced cut with hard-hitting bars of their own:

“Ayo, pain don’t care ’bout son, put your lights out, know how many homies I seen die when its nights out, I’m the Big Daddy Kane wit’ the raw food, now what you want, huh? Dope or dog food, keep it a kilo, no one’s hard as me, birthed out the water, started chargin’ fees, surf in Maybachs, make it hard to breathe, so we posted on the ‘Gram for the gods to see, yo, I’m too G, Dapper Dan designed me, been freshman since the class of ’93…”

The success of “Bing Bong” has led to a remix project that, in addition to said remix, sees equally dope incarnations of the track with collaborations alongside the likes of Vado, Shoota93, Trae Tha Truth, and Paul Wall. Fans can also see a “Knicks remix” and other edits of the track to enjoy.

CONGO make landfall back in August and came with 14 tracks and additional features from Rixhie Racks, Black Savv, Tony Sunshine, UFO Fev, Eddie Kaine, Ill Bill, Rim, Spit Gemz, King Card, Nrok, and Dinero Daboss. Since then, Nems has found additional fame on the meme circuit, mainly thanks to his various sayings in videos for the aforementioned outlets.

Press play on Nems’ update of “Bing Bong” with Styles P, Fat Joe, and Busta Rhymes below, along with the full Bing Kong remix project and — if you missed it — a full stream of CONGO.