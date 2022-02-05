/ 02.05.2022
From the iconic groups Mobb Deep and The LOX, Havoc and Styles P stop by “Drink Champs” for an incredible conversation. The hip hop veterans talk ’90s feuds, working with The Notorious B.I.G., their joint album and pitfalls of the music business.
