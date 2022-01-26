Fat Joe is weighing on the latest trend to go viral. During a recent Instagram Live, the rapper shared his thoughts on the Money Challenge, a trend that sees individuals spell out their desired words with dollar bills.

“You know Busy Bee started that back in the ’80s,” said Joe, mentioning the hip hop icon who used cash to spell out his name in the 1983 film Wild Style. He then took some time to address those participating in the trend, informing them of the potential consequences that may come along with flaunting money on social media.

“These people, when they get caught, they ask themselves, ‘Damn man, how did [I get caught]?’ You told on yourself!” Joe said. “You haven’t had a legit job in your life, you writing your name with mountains of money — fuck is wrong with you?! Nick Cannon said, ‘IRS is watching.’ Fucking right!”

“They don’t gotta look far! In fact, all they gotta do is hashtag ‘money challenge.’ Who’s Loko32? Who’s JonJon43? Who’s TheOGPennyLoaf? Nigga, you gone!” he continued, adding that he, himself, has never pulled out a $100 on any social platforms.

Fat Joe is the latest celebrity to issue a cautionary message about the viral money challenge. Previously, in Cannon’s take of the trend, he spelled out the words “IRS watching” in toilet paper and warned that social media users are “about to be in deep shit” for getting in on the trend.

“Don’t go broke tryna count that money on tha floor,” Wiz Khalifa said in response to the challenge.

While the aforementioned celebrities are wary of the money challenge, a few other celebrities were eager to post photos of their takes. Yung Miami of City Girls, Future and Fivio Foreign were among the many who joined in on the viral trend.

See a clip from Fat Joe’s Live below.