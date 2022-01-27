By Regina Cho
  01.27.2022

Prior to this, Vado teamed up with Dave East as they dropped off their take on Drake and Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” Last year also saw Vado release the singles “N.I.S.S.S.” and “It’s Alright” with Lloyd Banks and Shemon Luster. He also recently joined Jim Jones and Rain on the El Capo (Deluxe) standout “MMTC.”

“’Respect the Jux’ is taken from my projectLong Run 2, but it will also be the title track from a movie which I will appear in next year,” Vado said of the song. “This is the soundtrack of the gritty NYC streets, so it’s only right I went and got two of the grittiest lyricists to join me in Lloyd Banks and Dave East; AKA Bank Matthews and Dave Hyatt. The track is produced by my fellow Harlemite ‘6 Figure Digga.’”

Be sure to press play on Vado’s brand new project Long Run Vol. 2.

