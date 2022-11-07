It’s been roughly two years since Busta Rhymes liberated his 10th studio LP Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. That project contained 22 songs and assists from M.O.P., Bell Biv DeVoe, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Mariah Carey, and more. E.L.E. 2 also marked a big return for the NYC legend by peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 following his first week of release. Reloaded and Deluxe versions of the album later made landfall with additional collaborations alongside the likes of Eminem, CJ, and Busta’s Flipmode Squad collective.

Over the weekend, the “Touch It” rapper decided to bless the masses with an unreleased visual from E.L.E. 2 for the self-produced “You Will Never Find Another Me,” which features Mary J. Blige and sees both veterans reaffirming their positions in the game:

“Top notch of the block, it don’t stop, chimney hot ’til they miss me a lot like Biggie and ‘Pac, ’til they come get rid of me, not expose your disability, ahk, posin’ like publicity shots, how remarkably we got this shit sewn, tryna take me out of my zone’s like tryna squeeze blood out of stone, build a wall with every stone that was thrown, the feeling got me taking ’em home, you ever seen a crown that was chrome? Listen while I exemplify the spirit that they wanna be again, there will never another me again…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Colin Tilley and takes us through a fictional version of Busta Rhymes‘ life, beginning with his birth and subsequent escape from the hospital. Blige appears as different characters throughout, including a police officer, a bartender, and an employee at a construction company. The video ends with an elderly Busta dying next to an angel (also played by Blige) and a closing tribute to Takeoff and “all our fallen soldiers.” Check it out below.