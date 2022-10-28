Photo: “Slap” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  10.28.2022

Today (Oct. 28), Busta Rhymes makes his grand return with his latest single, “Slap.” The new track boasts assists from Buffalo’s very own Conway The Machine and one of hip hop’s pioneers, Big Daddy Kane. “Slap” also arrives with an accompanying music video co-directed by Drefilms and Rhymes. In the opening scene, the trio steps out of a midnight black Maybach as the “Break Ya Neck” rapper sets the tone with his introduction:

“I go on and on and on and don’t approach me, I back the ratchet, that’s a warnin’/ Y’all gon’ appreciate this slap today, tie him, Allah, King Asia had it, galore, AKA Buss’ Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, and the motherf**ker/ Yo, we in the motherf**ker this evenin’, rest in peace Biz Mark’, rest in peace to all of our fallen soldiers/ Rest in peace to PnB Rock, look, look, somebody pouch my cran”

Rhymes’ last offering was released in 2021 with The Coming (25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition). Prior to that, he shared Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God in 2020. That album saw 30 total tracks and included features from Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and more. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Harder” with Lion Babe and “Right 2 Left” by Diplo.

In related news, the East Flatbush-born emcee toured alongside Wu-Tang Clan and Nas for their North American “NY State Of Mind Tour” earlier this year. Last month, Rhymes was honored at the BMI Hip-Hop Awards with the Icon award.

Be sure to press play on Busta Rhymes’ brand new music video for “Slap” featuring Conway the Machine and Big Daddy Kane down below.

