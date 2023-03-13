Back in June 2022, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his fan-favorite Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

The Massachusetts rapper announced on Instagram last month that the next Blanco project is officially on the way and will be making landfall in April. To heighten the anticipation, he dropped off a brand new single titled “Tonight” over the weekend. The release was paired with a visual directed by Frankie Fire & Rook that takes place in a local motel room where things get dicey. On the track, he puts his twist on Eminem’s classic “Stan” record:

“Ain’t ready to go, why would I leave, slide with the mob, that’s how I bleed/ Swervin’ the ghost and pickin’ up speed, poppin’ this pill to put me at ease”

Prior to his most recent project was 2021’s Blanco 4, which spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. The well-loved series was born back in 2018 with its first installment. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Bad Day” by Chris Webby, “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Millyz also previously stopped by for an episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts” where he revealed how he really got to participate in the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher. “I finessed my way in there,” he shared. “I was probably one of the first rappers to be in the BET Cypher with no PR, no label. I knew a cameraman. Chris Robinson, his son Lil’ Chris, he shot the cypher in Brooklyn and he would tell me, ‘Just pull up. Maybe somebody won’t show up.’”

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new “Tonight” music video down below.