Today (Nov. 23), Millyz returns with his latest track and visual, “Die Clouted.” The new clip, shot by Dom Bruno in association with So Raspy, features cameos from fellow members of the hip hop community like G Herbo, Wallo, and Dave East. In “Die Clouted,” the Massachusetts rapper glides over a sentimental piano and stirring guitar as he raps about the hardships he has witnessed throughout his journey:

“Look, youngin’ got that switch on me, told them if they catch you, make it 15/ Hit that trigger once and watch it spray like 15/ Down in front of his BM, that b**ch scream and made a big scene/ Terrorist, rather pop this pill and seek a therapist, but how you gon’ relate if you was never this/ I’m tryna rap, I’m tryna rhyme, I just pray that he be happy instead of jealous when I’m shinin'”

Back in June, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his fan-favorite Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Prior to that was Blanco 4, which also spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new music video for “Die Clouted” down below.