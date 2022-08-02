Back in June, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 taps in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more in terms of assists. Prior to its arrival, fans were able to enjoy singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Yesterday (Aug. 1), Millyz added onto his growing list of visuals from Blanco 5 by releasing the official video for “Sacred.” Equipped with an assist from Styles P, the new Dom Bruno-directed clip sees the two rappers paying homage to the ones who aren’t with them:

I’m lightin up for all the ones that didn’t make it, pourin’ liquor out my cup I hold you sacred/ Most my homies in the grave or doing state bids, I’m feeling lost but they keep telling me I made it, I’m lightin up for all the ones that didn’t make it/

Pourin’ liquor out my cup I hold you sacred, most my homies in the grave or doing state bids/ I’m feeling lost but they keep telling me I made it/ They tryna clip your wings don’t wanna see you fly, they wanna take your drive from you like a DUI but we live like sky’s the limit till we reach the sky

Back in August, Millyz dropped off the fourth installment of the aforementioned Blanco series. That body of work contained 17 tracks and additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. He also dished out a few assists on recent collaborations like “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, and “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s official music video for “Sacred” featuring Styles P down below.