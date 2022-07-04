Last month, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 taps in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more in terms of assists. Prior to its arrival, fans were able to enjoy singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Over the weekend, Millyz kept his consistent streak of visual releases going strong by dropping off his latest offering, “Spiral.” Shot in Las Vegas, the new clip sees him exploring all the city has to offer as he delivers his signature flow:

Liquor in my liver I need toxins cause I’m toxic, she gon take me back if she get flew out to the tropics/ Raised up by my momma by the streets I was adopted, crazy with my youngins out here doin for we drop 6/ It’s hard to see blood in my eye fuck a optics, I told her we don’t do no pillow talk no gossip

That Reposado fill my cup until I’m nauseous, I keep that you know on my body cause I’m cautious ’bout my life/ I’m going in a spiral, out in Vegas and the lights bright and the doors are suicidal/ Let me tell you about my life, I’m going in a spiral

Back in August, Millyz dropped off the fourth installment of the aforementioned Blanco series. That body of work contained 17 tracks and additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. He also dished out a few assists on recent tracks like “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, and “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s official music video for “Spiral” down below.