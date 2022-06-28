Last month, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 taps in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more in terms of assists. Prior to its arrival, fans were able to enjoy singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.” The Massachusetts-raised rapper returns this week to share his clip for “Ruthless (Freestyle),” a Mason X Beats-produced offering from Blanco 5 that sees him showing off his bars with no hook in between:

You can’t fuck with me on any level, Blanco look I catch a op doing dirty all of the thotties prefer me/ Her body is slim but she curvy, giving me brain cause she nerdy/ I pop me a Vov when I’m thirsty, I had to put down the percies/ My youngin is 20 but he got a 30, Wario shootin like Kirby, back up the Lambo in traffic, I sit at home and send a catfish, the money can’t fit in a bag

Speaking of freestyles, Millyz credits the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher for being one of the main catalysts in his career. In a recent episode of the “Big Facts” podcast hosted by Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on REVOLT, Millyz revealed the backstory about how he was able to take part in the cypher. “I finessed my way in there,” he said. “I was probably one of the first rappers to be in the BET Cypher with no PR, no label. I knew a cameraman. Chris Robinson, his son Lil’ Chris, he shot the cypher in Brooklyn and he would tell me, ‘Just pull up. Maybe somebody won’t show up.’”

Be sure to press play on the official video for “Ruthless (Freestyle)” by Millyz down below.