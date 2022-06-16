Last month, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 taps in with elite names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more in terms of assists. Prior to its arrival, fans were able to enjoy singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Today (June 16), Millyz returns with the official music video for “Sometimes” from the project. The new Dom Bruno-directed offering features an array of inspirational clips from Millyz’s journey so far, equipped with appearances by BIA, Jadakiss, and plenty more peers in the music world. On the song, Millyz spits some reflective bars over a ReyBeatz and Off & Out-coproduced beat:

It’s crazy, ain’t it? Shit be feeling overrated/ It’s like this what I dreamed, but all my life (Damn, Rey again) I kind of attained what I wanted, and then it’s like/ Feel like something missing, searching for more, got me feeling empty sometimes/ Yeah, double shot of somethin’, I need therapy, know I’ma be the same until they bury me (Forever)/

Saw through footprints in the sand what God carried me, you level up and then the hate comes apparently/ Apparently, I got a drivе and it’s steering it, escaping from the tyranny/ I’m elevating, diffеrent peers with me/ They speak behind my back, then show me love, that shit be weird to me, either that or front like when I was broke, they was there for me

Back in August, Millyz dropped off the fourth installment of his well-received Blanco series, and that body of work contained 17 tracks and additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G.

Be sure to press play on Millyz official music video for “Sometimes” from his Blanco 5 project down below.