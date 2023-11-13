Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.13.2023

On Friday (Nov. 10), Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz dropped off a new visual for “Long Story Short,” which is produced by Juicy J, Mannie Fresh, and Big K.R.I.T. Over a sample of Project Pat’s “Out There (Blunt to My Lips),” Weezy rapped about his wild lifestyle on the song’s chorus.

“Wake up, light the blunt I put out ‘fore I fell asleep, my b**ch look like she Cherokee, my crib look like I’m sellin’ keys, my d**k feel like some therapy, ’bout that life, I guarantee, you livin’ life vicariously, this life gon’ be the death of me…”

The matching clip shows the artists performing amongst a fleet of classic race cars. The duo can also be spotted taking a ride in one of those vehicles through Los Angeles.

“Long Story Short” is the latest to come from Wayne and Chainz’s forthcoming LP, Welcome 2 Collegrove, which serves as the sequel to 2016’s COLLEGROVE. In October, they kicked off their album campaign with the Bangladesh-backed “Presha,” a booming cut that they performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” shortly after its release.

As REVOLT previously reported, 2 Chainz provided some details on the work that went into the creation of Welcome 2 Collegrove, which arrives this Friday (Nov. 17). “We’ve already shot two visuals, the photo shoot is over. We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon,” he said to The Source in September. “I’m so excited about it and I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious at this point to try to get it to the fans’ ears, [so they can] hear some of the hard work and the blood, sweat, and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

Press play on “Long Story Short” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
2 Chainz
Lil Wayne

Revolt - New Episodes