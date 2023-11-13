On Friday (Nov. 10), Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz dropped off a new visual for “Long Story Short,” which is produced by Juicy J, Mannie Fresh, and Big K.R.I.T. Over a sample of Project Pat’s “Out There (Blunt to My Lips),” Weezy rapped about his wild lifestyle on the song’s chorus.

“Wake up, light the blunt I put out ‘fore I fell asleep, my b**ch look like she Cherokee, my crib look like I’m sellin’ keys, my d**k feel like some therapy, ’bout that life, I guarantee, you livin’ life vicariously, this life gon’ be the death of me…”

The matching clip shows the artists performing amongst a fleet of classic race cars. The duo can also be spotted taking a ride in one of those vehicles through Los Angeles.

“Long Story Short” is the latest to come from Wayne and Chainz’s forthcoming LP, Welcome 2 Collegrove, which serves as the sequel to 2016’s COLLEGROVE. In October, they kicked off their album campaign with the Bangladesh-backed “Presha,” a booming cut that they performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” shortly after its release.