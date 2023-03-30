Coco Jones’ rise to superstardom continues. Yesterday (March 29), the “Bel-Air” star made her late night television debut as she graced the stage at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She delivered a stellar performance of “ICU,” which has been taking over social media thanks to a viral TikTok challenge. Decked out in an ethereal gown, the songstress sang about an unforgettable love:

“Somethin’ ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever had/ Somethin’ ’bout the way you just get me/ I try not, don’t ’cause I can’t forget, you’ve got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life (Yeah, yeah)/ And though we may grow, I don’t know why we don’t grow apart/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, I breathe you, turnin’ my heart blue, ooh, ooh/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, when I leave you, I see you”

In related news, the Nashville-bred talent just recently grabbed her first placement on the Billboard Hot 100. As previously reported by REVOLT, “ICU” debuted at No. 88 on the chart earlier this week. Aside from the aforementioned traction on TikTok, the track gained a surge in popularity after Jones performed it at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards and on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” a few months afterward.

Back in October 2022, Jones officially unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP. Titled What I Didn’t Tell You, the body of work served as a vessel to share “all about the stories that happen off camera.” She then enhanced it with an official deluxe upgrade, which added on new tracks like “Fallin’,” “Put You On,” “Plan B,” and “Simple,” the last of which was her collaboration on Babyface’s Girls Night Out project.

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” down below.