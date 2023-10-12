Today (Oct. 12), Doja Cat became the latest guest on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” series, which sees celebrities answering an impressive line of questions while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. As expected, the biggest topic within the clip was the Cali star’s latest album, Scarlet, which was released in September with zero features and production assistance from D.A. Got That Dope, Y2K, London On Da Track, Jay Versace, and more. Host Sean Evans began by asking her about the LP’s title choice.
“It’s something where I don’t care about the meaning being so deep as much as the word being a cool word,” Doja explained. “I like good words. I thought Hellmouth was cool ’cause it meant something. I forgot what it meant. If we Google it… it’s like the gates of hell. But that felt so aggressive to me after a while, and I don’t know if I even like it anymore.”
She continued, “I changed my mind constantly, and Scarlet felt like the right thing to do because it’s kind of an ode to Hot Pink. I did the name of a color, but it’s not really. You think of Scarlet as someone’s first name and not as a color. But that was kind of the twist to it.”
Doja also spoke on the need for animation and innovation within hip hop while naming two of the culture’s biggest frontrunners. “I get very excited when I see rappers who are interested in their visuals in a way where they’re ready to kind of do something new, and twist things, and do something camp. I feel like Busta [Rhymes] was a pioneer,” she stated. “His fashion back in the day was just ridiculously good and cool. I don’t know if he knows. But he’s cool. And I feel like Missy [Elliott] is another big one. Left Eye’s a big one.”
Check out the “Hot Ones” interview below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
JT confirms she has a solo project on the way
Trending
McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD
The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!
Big Sean and Terrence J inspire HBCU students at Moguls in the Making's 5th anniversary
This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.
Monique Chenault talks journalism, REVOLT's Michelle Obama special & "Bet On Black" | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
In this special episode of “The Blackprint,” Detavio Samuels welcomes REVOLT’s very own Monique Chenault to discuss her love for journalism, producing “The Cross-Generational Conversation” with Michelle Obama, and how important “Bet On Black” is for Atlanta and Black-owned businesses. Presented by Target.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"
This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
The fight for food security in Atlanta | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers heads to The Peach State to chat with Patchwork City Farms owner Jamila Norman and Goodr Co. founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston about Black farming, food access, security, and sustainability. Watch here!
￼
Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'
On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.