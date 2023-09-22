Following a fascinating and unique promotional run, today (Sept. 22) saw Doja Cat liberating her fourth studio LP, Scarlet, a 17-song body of work with zero features. The project was led by the singles “Attention,” “Demons,” “Balut,” and “Paint The Town Red,” the last of which became her first solo cut to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the first rap song to top said chart since’s Nicki Minaj’s 2022 drop “Super Freaky Girl.”

Scarlet was also accompanied by a music video for “Agora Hills,” an Earl on the Beat, GENT, Jean Baptiste, and Bangs-produced offering that sees her expressing her love for a certain someone.

“Somethin’ different about you, love it when he hit and smack too, baby, let me lick on your tattoos, that’s true that I like PDA, take it to a seedy place, suck a little d**k in the bathroom, ‘Who that man with the big strong hands on her a** in the club with the paps?’ Baby, that’s you…”

The video for “Agora Hills” continues Doja Cat’s latest pattern of striking imagery and jarring scenes, beginning with a shot of her in a shower as blood flows from her heels into the drain. Viewers can also see the Cali star floating down an obliterated residential street, dancing around in a bedroom, and performing her lines from a tanning booth.