Offset shared an up-close-and-personal glimpse of his Michael Jackson tattoo on Twitter. After his wife, Cardi B, joked about the distinctive ink on his stomach, fans questioned whether it was real or not. Offset has cleared up any doubts.

Cardi brought up the tattoo while promoting “Bongos” on HOT 97’s “Ebro in the Morning.” “I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” she said about her husband. “I don’t even want to take it there. I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it. Because every single time I, you know, like, (alluding to a sexual act), it just be looking at me. I swear to God.”

Fans immediately began asking to see the tattoo, and Offset obliged on Wednesday (Sept. 13). He captioned the up-close image of his abdomen, “Here you go, guys.” In the pic, he’s raising his shirt to reveal a very large, detailed portrait of Michael Jackson. The King of Pop stares over his shoulder, smiling, though the pupils of his eyes are vertical slits as they are at the end of the “Thriller” video.

Though Cardi might be less than thrilled with the tattoo, Offset doesn’t plan to get rid of it anytime soon. When asked if he’d consider removing it, he told TMZ, “Never.”

He and his famous wife quietly wed in September 2017 after several months of dating. The superstar couple remains busy. Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up to perform their hit “Bongos” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Afterward, the Invasion of Privacy lyricist and her hubby raised eyebrows by posting a steamy backstage PDA session to social media. The two seemed in good spirits as they joked around.

Offset was also promoting his single and video for “Fan.” He posted a teaser for supporters on Instagram that promises a more serious, heartfelt sound.