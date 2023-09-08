Earlier today (Sept. 8), Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion marked their return with “Bongos,” a hard-hitting number that was produced by DJ SwanQo, We Good, and Breyan Isaac. As Cardi’s first verse makes clear upon listening, both artists have no plans of changing up their carefree, in-your-face subject matter on wax.

“N**ga, eat this a** like a plum, this p**sy tight like a nun, better chew it up like it’s gum, then wipe your mouth when you done, mm, I’m hot like Nevada, p**sy get popped, piñata, b**ch, I look like money, you could print my face on a dollar…”

The accompanying visual for “Bongos” is a blast of color, beginning with shots of the duo on the beach with twerking dancers. Cardi breaks out some moves and enjoys cold drinks next to a refrigerator in front of a sprawling mansion while Megan delivers her rhymes from other locations at the same estate. Notably, the residence in question was also used in the Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner classic The Bodyguard.

Back in 2020, Cardi and Megan came together for the electrifying “WAP,” a track that made headlines all over the globe because of its explicit lyrics. The Ayo the Producer and Keyz-backed offering quickly became one of the biggest drops that year, leading to a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, “WAP” crossed the platinum-certified mark eight times over.