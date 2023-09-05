On Monday (Sept. 4), Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to announce their new single “Bongos” and share its official artwork. The track will be released this Friday (Sept. 8) and is expected to be accompanied by a matching visual.

“Bongos” will mark the duo’s latest collaboration since 2020’s “WAP,” a song that received both praise and controversy due to its sexually explicit content. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and to date has crossed the platinum-certified mark seven times over. “WAP” also earned a several plaques and chart positions in a wealth of other countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Poland, and Portugal.

For Cardi B, “Bongos” will be the latest in a string of loose drops that the NYC star released since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, an album that achieved massive commercial success and boasted appearances from the likes of Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, and SZA. Subsequent singles like “Money,” “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Press,” “Up,” and “Hot S**t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk kept Cardi at the forefront of hip hop while leaving fans clamoring for a sophomore LP.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Bodak Yellow” talent told “The Breakfast Club” that a new album is arriving in 2023 because she has “no choice.” She also provided a few details of the project’s status. “I have like a couple of songs that are definite. I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out… I think I’m too much in my head about it. I feel like I’m just missing something,” she explained. Check out the cover art for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” single below.