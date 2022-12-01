Almost five years have passed since Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. And despite popping up on other artists’ tracks over the years, Cardi has yet to announce a name or release date for her sophomore effort.

However, new music may finally be on the horizon. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper called in to “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday (Dec. 1), where she confirmed a new album will be released next year. “Yeah I have no choice. I have to put it out. I have to put it out,” said Cardi when asked if fans could expect a drop in 2023.

From the sound of things, the album is still a work in progress. “I have like a couple of songs that are definite. I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out… I think I’m too much in my head about it,” said the Grammy Award-wining artist.

The Hustlers actress added, “I just feel like I’m missing something,” but was unable to put her finger on what the special addition to her upcoming record could be. As previously reported by REVOLT, Cardi checked a TikTok user who said she was apprehensive about dropping her next body of work because she is concerned about the possibility of facing low record sales. In a since-deleted tweet, the Bronx rapper wrote, “I’m never afraid of numbers, honey, and I don’t gotta put out another album if I don’t want to.”

Earlier this year, Billboard reported that all 13 tracks on her debut album were RIAA-certified platinum or higher. She is the first female artist to reach the career milestone. While her new recordings are still up in the air, Cardi has made sure to remain visible on the music scene. Most recently, she joined GloRilla on stage at the American Music Awards, where they performed “Tomorrow 2.” Check out Cardi’s interview with “The Breakfast Club” below.