Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.27.2022

Cardi B is not allowing anyone to rush her into dropping her sophomore album.

According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper addressed a fan who called her out for not releasing new music for fear of disappointing record sales. The TikTok video, posted by user Duprii3, also makes mention of Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie, the latter of whom has been a trending topic due to reports of unconfirmed projected first-week sales of her new project, The Single Life.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi hit back at the TikToker’s claim that she fears her next album will have a similar fate, writing: “I’m never afraid of numbers, honey, and I don’t gotta put out another album if I don’t want to. I EAT GOOD OFF MY diamond records alone. Don’t drag other b**ches to make your point, drag the man that’s running their mouth… Grown man!”

Another of Cardi’s deleted tweets seemed to tease that her next album will be accompanied by a world tour. For now, though, the rapper is focused on mentally and physically preparing herself for the grueling rollout.

She continued to follow up her remarks with more tweets, including one showing her 2019 arena tour raked in $1 million per show. In another, she let it be known that she was done addressing the messy topic altogether. “You know what? Let me hush. Less talking, more action, for haters to have a reaction,” she wrote.

Check out the tweets below.

Cardi dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. As previously reported by REVOLT, the critically acclaimed album made history not once but twice: Its first milestone was tying Lauryn Hill’s record of spending 91 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. The “Bodak Yellow” artist went on to smash that benchmark when the album became the first female rap debut to chart for 100 weeks, according to Billboard.

See the video that set Cardi B off below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B

Trending
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Tommy Davidson on his comedy career and being adopted | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Tommy Davidson appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike” to ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.24.2022
Interest

McDonald's and REVOLT team up to update Morris Brown's eSports lab

As of today, The Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown ...
By Shea Peters
  /  11.21.2022
Bet On Black

Black is the future | 'Bet on Black'

In the season finale, the finalists make their last stand on the main stage to ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
View More