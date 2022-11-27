Cardi B is not allowing anyone to rush her into dropping her sophomore album.

According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper addressed a fan who called her out for not releasing new music for fear of disappointing record sales. The TikTok video, posted by user Duprii3, also makes mention of Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie, the latter of whom has been a trending topic due to reports of unconfirmed projected first-week sales of her new project, The Single Life.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi hit back at the TikToker’s claim that she fears her next album will have a similar fate, writing: “I’m never afraid of numbers, honey, and I don’t gotta put out another album if I don’t want to. I EAT GOOD OFF MY diamond records alone. Don’t drag other b**ches to make your point, drag the man that’s running their mouth… Grown man!”

Another of Cardi’s deleted tweets seemed to tease that her next album will be accompanied by a world tour. For now, though, the rapper is focused on mentally and physically preparing herself for the grueling rollout.

She continued to follow up her remarks with more tweets, including one showing her 2019 arena tour raked in $1 million per show. In another, she let it be known that she was done addressing the messy topic altogether. “You know what? Let me hush. Less talking, more action, for haters to have a reaction,” she wrote.

Check out the tweets below.

Mind you it was only 7 shows …..Let’s not talk about numbers. https://t.co/BITt4Lkwp2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 26, 2022

You know what ? Let me hush ….Less talking, more action for haters to have a reaction 😊😊😊 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 26, 2022

Cardi dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. As previously reported by REVOLT, the critically acclaimed album made history not once but twice: Its first milestone was tying Lauryn Hill’s record of spending 91 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. The “Bodak Yellow” artist went on to smash that benchmark when the album became the first female rap debut to chart for 100 weeks, according to Billboard.

See the video that set Cardi B off below.