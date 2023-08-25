As previously reported by REVOLT, Cardi B became the first female rapper to appear on the cover of Vogue. In the January 2020 issue, the Grammy winner was transparent about her and the Migos rapper’s very public relationship. “If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down,” Cardi explained. “People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

In the July/August 2022 issue of Vogue Singapore, Cardi continued to open up about the stresses of maintaining a family in the public eye. “There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” the mother of two revealed. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny, and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.'”

Check out some additional snaps from Cardi’s Vogue México feature below.