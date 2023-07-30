Concertgoers attending Cardi B shows may want to think twice before throwing anything at her while onstage. A spectator at her Las Vegas show on Saturday (July 29) found out the hard way that the rapper will always get her lick back when a rowdy heckler crosses the line.

A video circulating on social media shows Cardi performing “Bodak Yellow” in an orange bathing suit and matching sarong at Drai’s Beachclub’s poolside stage. At one point, a spectator is shown raising a cup into the air before hurling the drink toward the stage. The New York artist’s initial reaction to the substance hitting her included shock as she shook her head. But within seconds, she seemed to lock her focus on the culprit and hurled her microphone into the crowd, striking at least one person.

“She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers,” wrote one fan in reaction to the clip. “This trend of attending female artists‘ sets just to attack them is disgusting, and I hope everyone participating gets that energy back,” commented a second person. A slew of other comments included compliments on her precision.

Online, Cardi responded to the viral moment by reposting an edited version of the clip. In her video, the original audio was replaced with 16 seconds of her verse from “Jealousy.” On it, she raps, “Look, ain’t no b**ch finna front on me (No)/ Bad body b**ch with the jumbo teeth/ Yellow Lamborghini like a bumblebee/ Girl, nobody listen to you ‘less you talking ’bout me (Woo)/ It’s always a bird tryna tweet s**t (Yeah)/ You offended when I be on defense (F**k you)/ They’re too worried ’bout me and my n**ga (Huh)/ You should worry ’bout the n**ga yours sleep with, hmm.”

The diamond-certified emcee teamed up with her husband, Offset, for the track that samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** Bitches.” The new record addresses speculation about Cardi and Offset’s relationship. The duo even took fans on a trip down memory lane when they recreated scenes from Baby Boy for the music video, which featured Taraji P. Henson. Check out the music video below.