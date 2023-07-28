Over the past few days, Offset and Cardi B teased new music with the help of A-listers like Jamie Lee Curtis and Taraji P. Henson. Today (July 28), the duo delivered “Jealousy,” a bass-heavy effort that’s produced by Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, and OZ. Utilizing a timeless sample of Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** Bitch,” the track serves as a message to both critics of the artists’ public lifestyles and those who constantly speculate about their marriage. “It’s always a bird tryna tweet s**t, you offended when I be on defense, they’re too worried ’bout me and my n**ga, you should worry ’bout the n**ga yours sleep with,” Cardi raps on the nostalgic cut.

“Jealousy” boasts a matching clip that comes courtesy of Offset himself. Following a short interlude alluding to recent relationship rumors, the two can be seen catching vibes together at a motel, complete with cameos from their beautiful children.