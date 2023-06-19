Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Offset is not only a rapper and a husband but also a devoted father of five: three boys and two girls.

On Sunday (June 18), millions nationwide celebrated dads for their hard work, impact, and unwavering love for their kids. And the Georgia rapper was no exception. Yesterday, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, found a unique way to showcase how much she and the kids appreciated the “Bad and Boujee” artist on Father’s Day.

The 30-year-old Bronx native asked each child to reveal why they loved their dad so much. Meanwhile, the “Up” performer shared her own message underneath the video slide. “As you take your nap, I make my videos, lol,” Cardi captioned her Instagram post. “Happy Father’s Day, my love, Offset. You are a king of a dad, and your kids feel your love, guidance, and security.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Last month, Offset’s daddy duties were in full effect as he attended two red-carpet movie events for films that starred a Black lead with his children. On May 30, he appeared at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s world premiere hosted by Sony Pictures Animations. Thirteen-year-old Jordan Cephus, 8-year-old Kody Cephus, and nearly 2-year-old Wave Cephus joined him. All four stunned at the premiere in a cohesive red and black leather look.

On May 8, a few weeks before the Spider-Man launch, Offset escorted his daughters, 8-year-old Kalea and 4-year-old Kulture Cephus, on the blue carpet of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The two young girls wore black-and-white gowns, while Offset complemented their looks in a white vest and a pair of black plants. He watched as his girls introduced themselves to a reporter before sharing why he attended the event. “First off, my daughters are very excited to see someone that looked like them as The Little Mermaid,” he replied. “So, it’s a special moment in history.”

