Photo: Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Birthday tributes for what would have marked Takeoff’s 29th birthday are flooding social media today (June 18). The latest heartfelt post was penned by the late rapper’s bandmate, Offset, as he reflected on the witty emcee’s unmatched talent and the impact he had on others.

“Happy birthday, Rocket Man. The greatest to touch a mic! Best spirit ever! [The] purest man I know, your heart was golden; [it] brings me peace, bro,” began Offset. “We celebrate your life because you [are] still right here. I love you, gang.” His touching words were accompanied by a carousel of eight photos, some solo images of Takeoff and others showing them together. Earlier in the day, Quavo and YRN Lingo both shared posts in honor of the Migos member’s posthumous birthday.

Last month, in his first interview speaking about his late bandmate’s passing, Offset told Variety, “It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man,” he said as he became visibly upset, according to the outlet. The “Press” lyricist continued, “Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s**t hurts…Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s**t feels fake, bro … I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

According to the publication, the interview was conducted shortly after Offset paid homage to the beloved artist with a massive portrait of him tattooed over the entirety of his back. REVOLT previously reported on the painstakingly crafted work of art on May 15.

Takeoff was fatally wounded while attending a private party with Quavo in Houston on November 1, 2022. To date, one suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the tragic shooting.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Migos
Offset
Quavo
Rap
RIP
Takeoff
YRN Lingo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mass shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 others injured during Juneteenth celebration in Illinois

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Quavo and YRN Lingo pay tribute to Takeoff on his 29th birthday

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Gucci Mane says new album 'Breath of Fresh Air' strays from "drilling and killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Killer Mike says "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future is a "hip hop fantasy"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Doctor who performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure breaks silence following her death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Family of Jayland Walker files lawsuit against city of Akron and police officers

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Justice Department accuses the Minneapolis Police Department of unlawfully discriminating against Black people

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to buying group with J. Cole

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mass shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 others injured during Juneteenth celebration in Illinois

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Quavo and YRN Lingo pay tribute to Takeoff on his 29th birthday

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Gucci Mane says new album 'Breath of Fresh Air' strays from "drilling and killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Killer Mike says "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future is a "hip hop fantasy"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Doctor who performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure breaks silence following her death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Family of Jayland Walker files lawsuit against city of Akron and police officers

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Justice Department accuses the Minneapolis Police Department of unlawfully discriminating against Black people

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to buying group with J. Cole

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
View More