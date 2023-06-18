Birthday tributes for what would have marked Takeoff’s 29th birthday are flooding social media today (June 18). The latest heartfelt post was penned by the late rapper’s bandmate, Offset, as he reflected on the witty emcee’s unmatched talent and the impact he had on others.

“Happy birthday, Rocket Man. The greatest to touch a mic! Best spirit ever! [The] purest man I know, your heart was golden; [it] brings me peace, bro,” began Offset. “We celebrate your life because you [are] still right here. I love you, gang.” His touching words were accompanied by a carousel of eight photos, some solo images of Takeoff and others showing them together. Earlier in the day, Quavo and YRN Lingo both shared posts in honor of the Migos member’s posthumous birthday.

Last month, in his first interview speaking about his late bandmate’s passing, Offset told Variety, “It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man,” he said as he became visibly upset, according to the outlet. The “Press” lyricist continued, “Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s**t hurts…Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s**t feels fake, bro … I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

According to the publication, the interview was conducted shortly after Offset paid homage to the beloved artist with a massive portrait of him tattooed over the entirety of his back. REVOLT previously reported on the painstakingly crafted work of art on May 15.

Takeoff was fatally wounded while attending a private party with Quavo in Houston on November 1, 2022. To date, one suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the tragic shooting.